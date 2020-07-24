KGF Chapter 2: Makers of Yash starrer to release a surprise for fans on Sanjay Dutt's birthday?

Reportedly, the makers of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 have a huge surprise in store for the audience on Sanjay Dutt's birthday on July 29.

KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the much-anticipated films of the year as fans are super excited to see their favourite actor Yash in the role of 'Rocky bhai' again. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the second part of the blockbuster franchise will also see Sanjay Dutt and in important roles. The first intense look of Dutt as Adheera was already unveiled last year and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. He will be seen as the most-dreaded antagonist and will have a face-off sequence with Yash in the film's climax. Now according to the latest reports, the makers are set to release a new poster or teaser from the film on Sanjay Dutt's birthday.

Reportedly, the makers of Yash starrer have a huge surprise in store for the audience on Sanjay Dutt's birthday, July 29. The KGF 2 makers will soon make an official announcement on the same. Meanwhile, due to COVID-19 lockdown, the shooting got postponed and the team is expected to resume soon. The makers are already looking forward to completing the pending shoot, which is of around 20-25 days approx. Moviegoers and Yash's fans can't keep calm and have been demanding for a new update from the makers of the film. Looks like they have saved it for a special occasion. Let's wait to know what's in stores for the audience!

Yash earlier shared that the second part of the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1 will be bigger and better. He also revealed that KGF 2 is meant for big-screen release and that it will not be out on any OTT platform.

The Pan-India film will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films. Ravi Basrur, who composed music for KGF: Chapter 1 will also be taking over the second part of the hit franchise.

Credits :IB Times

Share your comment ×