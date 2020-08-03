KGF Chapter 2: Makers of Yash starrer to resume shooting from THIS date with strict guidelines on sets

Due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, the makers of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 postponed the film's shoot and according to latest reports, the team will soon be getting back to sets.

KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash in the lead role is one of the much-anticipated films of the year. After the success of part one, the makers are eagerly looking forward to know what's next in store for them. The Yash starrer period action drama is directed by Prashanth Neel and it also stars Sanjay Dutt and in important roles. Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead in the film. Well, due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, the makers of the KGF 2 postponed the film's shoot and according to latest reports, the team will soon be getting back to sets. Yash and team will resume the shoot from August 15.

Karthik Gowda, executive producer of KGF Chapter 2 recently in an interview revealed that the team is gearing up for the shoot and strict guidelines will be followed on sets. “We will be instituting strict guidelines on the sets, and we will have all the technicians temporarily camped at a nearby hotel, and will not be allowed to venture out until the schedule gets completed,” said Karthik to Cinema Express. The major part of the film's shoot has been wrapped up and the final schedule will go for 10-15 days.

KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the biggest Kannada films of the year. Recently, Yash revealed that the film will be released on the big screen and the makers have no plans to release on any OTT platform.

Also Read: KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt's intense avatar as Adheera in a new poster hints at the biggest face off with Yash

The Pan-India film will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films will release in five languages - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The second part of the hit franchise is scheduled to hit screens on October 23, 2020.

Credits :Cinema Express

Share your comment ×