  1. Home
  2. entertainment

KGF Chapter 2: Meet the powerhouse Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen in the intense first look from Yash starrer

Moviegoers can't keep calm and are eagerly looking forward to see Raveena Tandon in Yash starter KGF: Chapter 2.
21173 reads Mumbai
Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen in KGF Chapter 2 KGF Chapter 2: Meet the powerhouse Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen in the intense first look from Yash starrer
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On the occasion of Raveena Tandon's birthday, the makers of Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 have released the first look of the actress as Ramika Sen. One can see in the first poster of the actress, Raveena is wearing a simple cotton red saree and in an intense look as she is ready to the law in her hands. Sharing Raveena's look on Twitter, director Prashanth Neel wrote, "THE Gavel to brutality!!! Wishing the powerhouse #RamikaSen, @TandonRaveena a very Happy Birthday." Well, moviegoers can't keep calm and eagerly looking forward to Raveena's role in Yash starrer. 

Recently, on Srinidhi Shetty's, the director had treated fans with the first look of the actress and it received good response. Prashanth Neel revealed the first look of hers as Reena and her role is sure to leave you asking for more. KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt and Prakash Raj in important roles. Prakash Raj and Yash recently joined the team in the final leg shoot of the film in Hyderabad. Dutt is expected to join the team soon to wrap up his part of the shoot for the upcoming Pan-India release. 

Meanwhile, check out Raveena Tandon's first look below and share your thoughts in the comment section below: 

Earlier, revealing about her role in the film, Raveena Tandon in an interaction with her fans on social media had said, "Shooting for KGF Chapter 2 was a pleasure. The role is different and it has shades of grey. There is a lot of suspense. I wasn't sure if I would have been able to do it, but it was an amazing and fun role to do."

Also Read: KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt gears up for his role of Adheera; Yash says, 'Nothing can stop a true warrior' 

The gangster-drama is slated to release next year! 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
EXCLUSIVE: Raveena Tandon opens up on working with Yash in KGF Chapter 2 and reunion with Sanjay Dutt
KGF: Chapter 2: Makers of Yash starrer plan to shoot the costliest song at Hyderabad's Taj Falaknuma Palace
KGF Chapter 2: Yash and Raveena Tandon's swag and bossy avatar from the sets will leave you amazed
KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt gears up for his role of Adheera; Yash says, 'Nothing can stop a true warrior'
PHOTOS: Yash looks his stylish best at Hyderabad airport as he arrives for the new schedule of KGF Chapter 2
KGF Chapter 2: Yash looks dapper in THIS latest BTS photo from the sets as he resumes the shoot
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement