KGF: Chapter 2: Netizens heaps praises on Yash aka Rocky, says much-awaited sequel gives adrenaline rush

After 5 years of Chapter 1, the much-awaited and anticipated sequel, KGF: Chapter 2 has finally hit the theaters and fans can't keep calm. The film was released today and is getting an overwhelming response from audiences as they are going gaga over Rocky's character. The film is expected to become one of the biggest blockbusters in the Indian film industry and has already managed to steal the show at the box office by outrunning Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, which was released yesterday.

After watching FDFS of KGF: Chapter 2, many netizens took to social media and shared their views about the film. It has been getting some incredible reviews from critics and audiences as many are calling it the best sequel and must watch.

Yash's intense performance as Rocky, the film's production value, direction, well-crafted storyline, and crisp narration has worked well with the cine-goers. Especially the introduction scene of Yash as Rocky Bhai has made fans go berserk. Even Sanjay Dutt as Adheera is said to be fire on-screen with his intense performance. Sanjay and Yash's clash is the highlight of KGF: Chapter 2. Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty have put their best foot forward with their respective roles in the sequel. Audiences are beyond words as they said the much-awaited sequel is worth every wait, gives goosebumps and aderline rush with every scene. The climax is also sheer madness and unexpected as per the netizen's reviews on Twitter.

Check out Twitteriat's reaction here:

Prakash Raj, Ramachandra Raju, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Vasishta N. Simha, B. Suresha, Eswari Rao, and Rao Ramesh, are seen in ancillary parts in this flick. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the banner of Hombale Films, Ravi Basrur has taken care of the film’s music.

Sequel to the 2018 blockbuster, this Kannada movie will also have dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Furthermore, Bhuvan Gowda has cranked the lens and Ujwal Kulkarni has completed the editing for the film.