  1. Home
  2. entertainment

KGF Chapter 2 Official Update: Makers to UNVEIL teaser on Yash's birthday; Promise to come stronger and bigger

Director Prashanth Neel has shared another big update about Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 that is set to take social media by storm.
17234 reads Mumbai
KGF Chapter 2, Yash teaser date KGF Chapter 2 Official Update: Makers to UNVEIL teaser on Yash's birthday; Promise to come stronger and bigger
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Finally, as we all know it's a wrap up for the makers of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. Director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter yesterday and shared a group picture with Sanjay Dutt, Yash and team as they wrapped up the last schedule of the blockbuster franchise in Hyderabad. Now, the director has shared another big update that is set to take social media by storm. KGF: Chapter 2 teaser will be released on Yash's birthday, January 8 at 10:18 AM. The director also stated that it might have taken a year to complete the shoot but the long wait is going to be worth. 

He wrote, "A glance into the Empire..It might have taken a year longer for this, but we are coming stronger, bigger & deadlier!." Earlier, sharing about the film's wrap up, he tweeted, "Nothing short of a crazy, exhausting and fulfilling shoot…The best team hands down!!!!@duttsanjay sir a true warrior in real life @TheNameIsYasha treat to work with as always…An end to the climax shoot…Can’t wait for the world to see #KGFChapter2 only on the big screen." 

Take a look below: 


KGF 2 is one of the much-awaited films of 2021. The makers had scheduled to release the film earlier this year but due to lockdown, it got delayed. Finally, moviegoers have got a piece of good news from the makers. KGF 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and Srinidhi Shetty. 

How excited are you for the film's first teaser? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt plants saplings on the sets of Yash starrer in Hyderabad as he resumes shoot; PICS  

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
KGF Chapter 2 Climax: Sanjay Dutt is a true warrior & Yash is a treat to work, reveals director Prashanth Neel
KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt plants saplings on the sets of Yash starrer in Hyderabad as he resumes shoot; PICS
PHOTOS: Yash and Srinidhi Shetty spotted at the airport after wrapping up KGF Chapter 2's Hyderabad schedule
KGF: Chapter 2: Yash and Sanjay Dutt set for the climax face off with stunt choreographers
PHOTOS: Yash spotted late night at Hyderabad airport after wrapping KGF: Chapter 2 shoot
PHOTOS: Yash sports a cool look as he arrives in Hyderabad for the final schedule of KGF: Chapter 2