KGF Chapter 2 Official Update: Makers to UNVEIL teaser on Yash's birthday; Promise to come stronger and bigger

Finally, as we all know it's a wrap up for the makers of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. Director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter yesterday and shared a group picture with Sanjay Dutt, Yash and team as they wrapped up the last schedule of the blockbuster franchise in Hyderabad. Now, the director has shared another big update that is set to take social media by storm. KGF: Chapter 2 teaser will be released on Yash's birthday, January 8 at 10:18 AM. The director also stated that it might have taken a year to complete the shoot but the long wait is going to be worth.

He wrote, "A glance into the Empire..It might have taken a year longer for this, but we are coming stronger, bigger & deadlier!." Earlier, sharing about the film's wrap up, he tweeted, "Nothing short of a crazy, exhausting and fulfilling shoot…The best team hands down!!!!@duttsanjay sir a true warrior in real life @TheNameIsYasha treat to work with as always…An end to the climax shoot…Can’t wait for the world to see #KGFChapter2 only on the big screen."

KGF 2 is one of the much-awaited films of 2021. The makers had scheduled to release the film earlier this year but due to lockdown, it got delayed. Finally, moviegoers have got a piece of good news from the makers. KGF 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, , Prakash Raj and Srinidhi Shetty.

