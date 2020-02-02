KGF: Chapter 2 photos and videos LEAKED: Yash spotted in a red retro look on the sets

A few photos and videos of Yash from the sets of KGF: Chapter 2 have surfaced on social media. His heavy bearded look while walking towards the location of the shoot is going viral.

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is reportedly in the final shooting stage. Post wrap up in Mysuru, the makers will start shooting in Hyderabad’s Ramoji City. After the success of the film’s first instalment, moviegoers can’t wait to know what’s in the stores with KGF: Chapter 2. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and has raised only high expectations among the audience ever since the first look of Yash was released on the actor’s birthday. Meanwhile, a few photos and videos of Yash from the sets of the film in Mysuru have surfaced on social media.

One can see, Yash clicked in a red retro look as he shoots for the film. His heavy bearded look while walking towards the location of the shoot is going viral and fans can’t keep calm. KGF: Chapter 1 was dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi and it turned out to become the highest-grossing film in Kannada film industry. KGF second part is expected to be bigger, better and will give the audience the never seen before visual experience.

Meanwhile, check out the photos and videos below that have been shared by Yash’s fan clubs on Twitter:

#KGFChapter2#KGF2 Shooting going on..!!@TheNameIsYash@prashanth_neelpic.twitter.com/IfNpR24JCq — fan of TFI (@i_am_a_bad_boy_) February 1, 2020

KHG 2, which will release in Hindi as well, is being produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films. The upcoming Kannada film will see Yash reprising his role as Raja Krishnappa Bairya AKA Rocky. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt plays the villain Adheera in the film. Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead in the second part of KGF as well.

Credits :Twitter

