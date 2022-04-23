KGF: Chapter 2: Prabhas congratulates Prashanth Neel & team for blockbuster success; Yash REACTS

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter is running the box office currently with big numbers and audiences gaga over Rocky Bhai in the Prashanth Neel's directorial. The action drama has also set the box office on fire and is another feature in the cap of the South film industry. And not just audiences, even celebrities can't stop raving about the pan-India flick as Prabhas just poured in praises and congratulatory wishes to the Yash and team.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Friday, April 22, the Baahubali star congratulated the entire team including actors Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and wrote, "Congratulations @thenameisyash, @prashanth_neel, @VKiragandur and the entire team for the blockbuster success of #KGFChapter2! @hombalefilms @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7". Yash reshared the story and reacted to Prabhas' message as he wrote, 'Thank You' with a smiling emoji.

For unversed, Prabhas is next working with the KGF director Prashanth Neel and makers Hombale Films for an action film titled Salaar. In a recent interview with DNA, the Radhe Shyam star was asked if KGF Chapter 2 puts pressure on him to deliver a blockbuster with Salaar, he said, "Why? It's good news right! Prashanth Neel delivering a blockbuster my director! It's big news, it's a very beautiful news for the whole team."

Meanwhile, Yesterday, Allu Arjun also penned a lovely note on Instagram, praising Yash and the cast and crew of the movie. The Pushpa star thanked the entire team for keeping the Indian flag high.

