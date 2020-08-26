KGF Chapter 2: Prakash Raj joins the filming of Yash starrer; Shares BTS photos from the sets

Director Prashanth Neel also welcomed Prakash Raj onboard as he kickstarted the shoot of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2.

KGF: Chapter 2 is the first Pan-India film that resumes the shooting amid lockdown. Starring Yash in the male lead role, the film is directed by Prashanth Neel. KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Prakash Raj, Sanjay Dutt and in important roles. Well, a few BTS photos of Prakash Raj shooting for the film have surfaced on social media. The actor took to Twitter and shared that he has resumed the shoot of Yash starrer from today. Prakash Raj tweeted, "Start Camera..Action... BACK TO WORK.." Director Prashanth also welcomed the actor onboard as he kick-started the shooting of KGF: Chapter 2.

The director wrote, "Welcome on board @prakashraaj sir. We resume shoot finally for #KGFCHAPTER2...Thank you everyone for all the love and excitement towards the movie. Wish us all the luck." The team is back to sets after 6 months and moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's next in stores for them. Prakash Raj's role in the film is said to be a turning point.

Malavika, who plays the role of a journalist in the film took to Twitter and shared the news of shooting for the film today. She wrote, "After 6 full months...the COVID break is broken...Shooting today! Feels like a rebirth! Guess which film???!!!."

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is currently on break as he is taking treatment for lung cancer. The first look of the actor as Adheera was released on his birthday and it has already set high expectations. Reportedly, Yash and Dutt will have a face-off in the climax and it is said to be one of the highlights in the film.

