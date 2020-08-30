KGF Chapter 2: Prashanth Neel OPENS up on rumours of Prakash Raj replacing Ananth Nag in Yash starrer

Speculations have been doing rounds that Prakasha Raj has replaced Ananth Nag, who played the narrator in the first instalment of Yash starrer KGF.

KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the much-anticipated Pan-India films that the audience is looking forward to. Starring Yash in the lead role, the second part of the hit franchise also stars Sanjay Dutt and in important roles. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 is the first Pan-India film to resume the shoot amid lockdown and ongoing crisis due to COVID-19. The makers recently took to social media as they commenced shoot again with Prakash Raj. Amidst this, speculations have been doing rounds that Prakasha Raj has replaced Ananth Nag, who played the narrator in the first instalment of the film. Also, a section of fans was upset about the same.

Now, after a huge buzz and confusion about Prakash Raj's role in the film, director Prashanth Neel has clarified on the same. He said, "Prakash Raj is definitely not a replacement to Anant Nag. He is a new entry and this is a new character in the movie."

Meanwhile, welcoming Prakash Raj on board, the director tweeted, "Welcome on board @prakashraaj sir. We resume shoot finally for #KGFCHAPTER2...Thank you everyone for all the love and excitement towards the movie. Wish us all the luck."

Welcome on board @prakashraaj sir.

We resume shoot finally for #KGFCHAPTER2

Thank you everyone for all the love and excitement towards the movie.

Wish us all the luck pic.twitter.com/AmPS9PDh2o — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) August 26, 2020

Also Read: Photos: Rakul Preet Singh has her mask mode on as she keeps it casual at the airport

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is currently on break as he is taking treatment for lung cancer. He will be seen playing the role of Adheera in the film. The cinematography for the film is handled by Bhuvan Gowda and music is by Ravi Basrur. Srinidhi Shetty, who was also a part of KGF: Chapter 1, will be seen as the female lead.

Yash, during an interview, clarified that KGF: Chapter 2 will not release on any OTT platform and that the makers will wait for the cinema halls to reopen.

Credits :Cinema Express

Share your comment ×