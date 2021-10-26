KGF: Chapter 2: Prashanth Neel wishes Raveena Tandon on birthday; Says 'no one would play Ramika Sen like you'

After the humongous success of the Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1, fans and audiences are eagerly waiting for the sequel of the movie. With a star-studded cast like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in for KGF: Chapter 2, it has become one of the most awaited films of the year.

Raveena Tandon plays the role of Ramika Sen, the Prime Minister of India in the movie, who gives the order to capture Rocky Bhai. As Raveena Tandon celebrates her birthday today, director Prashanth Neel shared a BTS poster of Ramika Sen who is all smiles as the director guides her for a scene standing in front of the podium.

Sharing the BTS poster to wish Raveena Tandon aka Ramika Sen a happy birthday, Prashanth Neel wrote, "Happy birthday @TandonRaveena mam. NO ONE would have played Ramika Sen the way you did. The most fun and intimidating prime minister I worked with."

Happy birthday @TandonRaveena mam. NO ONE would have played Ramika Sen the way you did. The most fun and intimidating prime minister I worked with#KGFChapter2 #KGF2onApr14 pic.twitter.com/9WKI61imYD — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) October 26, 2021

Earlier, revealing her role in the film, Raveena Tandon in an interaction with her fans on social media had said, "Shooting for KGF Chapter 2 was a pleasure. The role is different and it has shades of grey. There is a lot of suspense. I wasn't sure if I would have been able to do it, but it was an amazing and fun role to do."

