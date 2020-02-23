KGF: Chapter 2: Raveena Tandon looks ravishing in a chic outfit as she heads to shoot for the Yash starrer

The much-awaited film from the south film industry KGF: Chapter 2 will see Yash in the lead actor. The film will also feature Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon as a cop.

The Kannada film is helmed by ace director Prashanth Neel. The director of the southern drama also welcomed Ramesh Rao on board for the film. The talented actress Raveena Tandon's role in the Prashanth Neel directorial has left the fans very intrigued and curious. The stunning actress who was spotted at the Hyderabad airport in a chic blue coloured outfit and hair left open in soft waves was winning hearts with her impeccable style. The actress was clicked at the airport, and the fans are delighted to see the actress. The Yash starrer will see actress and former beauty queen Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead.

Check out the pictures of Raveena Tandon:

The south action thriller will also star Munna Bhai MBBS actor Sanjay Dutt as the villain of the film. The first look of the Kalank actor Sanjay Dutt was unveiled by the makers of the film. The fans and audience members are very impressed with Sanjay Dutt's dark and intriguing avatar for the Yash starrer.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

