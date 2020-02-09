KGF: Chapter 2: Raveena Tandon officially joins Yash starrer as 'the lady who issues the death warrant'

After Sanjay Dutt, actress Raveena Tandon is the latest addition to the star cast of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2
8543 reads Mumbai Updated: February 9, 2020 01:49 pm
KGF: Chapter 2: Raveena Tandon officially joins Yash starrer as 'the lady who issues the death warrant'KGF: Chapter 2: Raveena Tandon officially joins Yash starrer as 'the lady who issues the death warrant'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Director Prashanth Neel's upcoming Kannada film, KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash in the lead role is one of the upcoming films of the year. The film stars Sanjay Dutt as a villain Adheera in the film. Now, the makers of KGF 2 have announced the new addition to the film and its none other than Raveena Tandon. Taking to Twitter, director Prashanth Neel shared, "The lady who issues the death warrant has arrived!!! A warm welcome to you @TandonRaveena mam. #RamikaSen In the building. #KGFChapter2 (sic)." The news has taken social media by storm and fans can't wait to know what's in the stores next. Going by the director's twitter caption, Raveena will be playing a very strong character in the film. 

Meanwhile, the makers of the film are currently shooting in Hyderabad. The sequel to the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1, the upcoming Yash starrer has been the talk of the town since its inception. The first part of the film was dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi and it turned out to become the highest-grossing film in Kannada film industry. In fact, it managed to beat Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero in the Hindi version at the box office. Both the films had released on the same day in 2018. KGF second part is expected to be bigger, better and will give the audience the never seen before visual experience. 

Also Read: KGF: Chapter 2 photos and videos LEAKED: Yash spotted in a red retro look on the sets 

KGF: Chapter 2, which will release in Hindi as well and is being produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films. Yash will be reprising his role as Raja Krishnappa Bairya AKA Rocky. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt plays the villain Adheera in the film. His first look has already set high expectations among the moviegoers. Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead in the second part of KGF as well. 

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement