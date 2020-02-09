KGF: Chapter 2: Raveena Tandon officially joins Yash starrer as 'the lady who issues the death warrant'

After Sanjay Dutt, actress Raveena Tandon is the latest addition to the star cast of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2

Director Prashanth Neel's upcoming Kannada film, KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash in the lead role is one of the upcoming films of the year. The film stars Sanjay Dutt as a villain Adheera in the film. Now, the makers of KGF 2 have announced the new addition to the film and its none other than . Taking to Twitter, director Prashanth Neel shared, "The lady who issues the death warrant has arrived!!! A warm welcome to you @TandonRaveena mam. #RamikaSen In the building. #KGFChapter2 (sic)." The news has taken social media by storm and fans can't wait to know what's in the stores next. Going by the director's twitter caption, Raveena will be playing a very strong character in the film.

Meanwhile, the makers of the film are currently shooting in Hyderabad. The sequel to the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1, the upcoming Yash starrer has been the talk of the town since its inception. The first part of the film was dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi and it turned out to become the highest-grossing film in Kannada film industry. In fact, it managed to beat starrer Zero in the Hindi version at the box office. Both the films had released on the same day in 2018. KGF second part is expected to be bigger, better and will give the audience the never seen before visual experience.

Credits :Twitter

