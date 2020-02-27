KGF: Chapter 2: Raveena Tandon shares a fun video with the team post the wrap up

Now, the stunning actress has shared a fun video with the team of the much-awaited drama, KGF: Chapter 2 post the wrap up.

The Bollywood actress will be seen next in the south drama KGF: Chapter 2. The director and the lead actor of the film welcomed the Mohra actress on the sets of the film in a grand welcome. Now, the stunning actress has shared a fun video with the team of the much-awaited drama, KGF: Chapter 2 post the wrap up. The video features Raveena Tandon with the crew of the film in a happy mood. The gorgeous actress Raveena will reportedly play a cop and her role is said to be a challenging one. The actress also shared a picture of the wrap-up.

The Bollywood actress was spotted several times at the Hyderabad airport as she was head for the shoot of the Yash starrer. The south drama KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The first film in the KGF series was a blockbuster hit and the fans are hoping that the second film will also be a blockbuster drama. The lead actor of the much-awaited flick KGF: Chapter 2 will be seen doing some high-intensity action scenes and some jaw-dropping stunts.

The film with Yash in the lead will also feature Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the villain. The first look of the Munna Bhai MBBS actor was revealed by the makers of the south drama. The fans and film audience gave a thundering response to the actor Sanjay Dutt's intense and intriguing look for the Yash starrer.

