KGF: Chapter 2 Release Date: Yash starrer to be out in theatres on April 14 2022

One of the much-anticipated Pan-India films KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash in the lead role will be out in theatres on April 14, 2022. Announcing the film's release date, Yash tweeted, "The uncertainties of today will only delay our resolve, but the eventuality is as promised.We will be out in theaters on april 14th 2022." After the blockbuster success of Chapter 1, moviegoers were eagerly looking forward to what's next in store for them. KGF 2 is expected to be bigger, better, and like never before. Director Prashanth Neel has assured to bring a never-seen-before kind cinematic experience for the audience with the KGF sequel. 'Rocking Star' Yash who reprised the role of 'Rocky bhai' in the sequel to the 2018 film, is super excited and confident about KGF: Chapter 2. Check out Yash's latest tweet below:

Made on a lavish budget, KGF 2 has Bhuvan Gowda handling the cinematography and Ravi Basrur scoring the music. Shot in Kannada and in dubbed versions of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages, KGF 2'S release date was revised and scheduled to release on 16 July 2021. However, it got postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Yash and Srinidhi Shetty will reprise their respective roles from part 1, Sanjay Dutt, , and Prakash Raj are the new addition to the star cast. Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the main antagonist, Adheera.

Meanwhile, 4 channels - Zee Tamil, Zee Telugu, Zee Keralam and Zee Kannada have bagged the worldwide satellite rights of Yash starrer.

