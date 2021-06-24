KGF Chapter 2: Release of Yash and Prashanth Neel's film postponed to September?

Social media is abuzz with speculations that Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 will have a theatrical release on 9th September. However, there is no official word regarding the same.

Kannada superstar Yash has assured his fans that KGF: Chapter 2 will be bigger, better and like never before. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the second chapter of the blockbuster franchise will also have Sanjay Dutt, and Prakash Raj with Srinidhi Shetty in the female lead role. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception as moviegoers can't wait to know what's in store for them next. Amidst high expectations, there's a strong buzz that makers are planning to postpone the film's release from July to September due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The action entertainer was scheduled to release on July 16, 2020.

Social media is abuzz with speculations that KGF: Chapter 2 will have a theatrical release on 9th September. However, there is no official word regarding the same from the makers of the Yash starrer. It is also said that the post-theatrical release rights in negotiation with Amazon Prime Video. KGF: Chapter 1 turned out to be a game-changer for the Kannada film industry and there are high expectations among the audience this time again.

Exclusive : #KGF2 to hit theatres on September 9th if there’s no 3rd wave. Post-theatrical digital rights in negotiation with Amazon Prime. pic.twitter.com/J1cstlndGC — BALA (@balaciviloffl) June 23, 2021

Recently, director Prashanth Neel in an interview had stated that KGF 2 will feel fresh, at any point of time of its release. In an interview with Cinema Express, director Prashanth Neel said, 'How can we ask people to come to theatres? It is an extraordinary situation for everybody in the world, and nobody is spared."

Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel is working on Prabhas starrer Salaar and Jr NTR starrer untitled film called NTR31. The director is on roll with some interesting projects in hand and the audience can't wait to catch the best of cinematic experience like KGF.

