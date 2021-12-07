KGF: Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt is back in action; Shares photos from dubbing session for Yash starrer

KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash in the lead role is one of the much-anticipated Pan-India projects that is releasing on April 14, 2022. The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to make it grand, bigger and like never before a visual extravaganza for the audience. Sanjay Dutt, who will be seen playing the main antagonist has shared an interesting update about the film.

The actor has wrapped up the dubbing sessions for Yash starrer and fans cannot wait to know what's next in store for them. Sharing a few photos with director Prashanth Neel, Sanjay Dutt tweeted, "Adheera is back in action! The dubbing sessions are done for #KGFChapter2 and is on its way to theaters near you on 14th April 2022!."

Take a look:

Adheera is back in action! The dubbing sessions are done for #KGFChapter2 and is on its way to theaters near you on 14th April 2022! pic.twitter.com/xBYvvc2XYK — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) December 7, 2021

Also Read: KGF 2 actor Yash and Radhika Pandit's daughter Ayra has a grand birthday bash; Check PICS

Directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films, KGF 2 is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster film K.G.F: Chapter 1. The second part of the hit franchise stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on 14 April 2022 in Kannada, the dubbed versions of the film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages as well.