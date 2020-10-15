KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt CONFIRMS he will join the sets of Yash starrer in November

Soon after his first look for the pan Indian film starring Yash as the lead actor was revealed, Sanjay Dutt revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer.

A few days after the release of his first look for the upcoming pan Indian film KGF: Chapter 2, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer. Now, in a video, Sanjay Dutt shared how sure he was about recovering from cancer. He also stated that he will be joining the sets of KGF in the month of November. Though fans are still worried about the actor’s heath status, his recent video has come as an exciting one.

Last week, the makers of the film revealed that they have restarted the shooting process. Pan Indian star Yash took to his social media space and shared his photo from the sets of the film while revealing that he has also joined the sets of the film. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 has Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady and it also stars Sanjay Dutt and in important roles. Prakash Raj recently joined the team in the final leg shoot of the film. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the main antagonist.

When the first look of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera was released by the makers, it took over the internet and fans went gaga over the poster. It was also revealed by the makers that only a few portions of Sanjay Dutt for the film are yet to be shot and that they have covered maximum portions even before the pandemic situation gripped the country.

