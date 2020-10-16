KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt gears up for his role of Adheera; Yash says, 'Nothing can stop a true warrior'

Yash, who recently resumed the shooting of KGF 2, also dropped a comment on Sanjay Dutt's Instagram post and called him a 'true warrior'.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who has been diagnosed with cancer is all set to resume shooting of his upcoming Kannada, KGF: Chapter 2. Starring Yash in the lead role, the film is being directed by Prashanth Neel. Dutt, who is undergoing a treatment recently revealed that he was all set to be back at work. Now a day after, the actor has shared a few photos as he gears up to play the role of Adheera in the upcoming film, KGF 2. One can see in the photos, Dutt looks super stylish and flaunts his tough look avatar as he is set to play never seen before villain in one of the most-anticipated films.

Yash, who recently resumed the shooting of KGF 2, also dropped a comment on Dutt's Instagram post and called him a 'true warrior. He wrote, "Nothing can stop a true warrior and his spirit. Ek dum kadak sir.. can't wait to have you back on sets.' Sanjay is playing the role of antagonist Adheera and will be seen in a huge face-off with Yash in the Kannada sequel. The duo will be seen against each other, which is reportedly the climax of the film. The Munnabhai actor has also grown beard and muscles for his look in the film.

Check out photos below:

While battling cancer, Dutt is also juggling between the shoots of his upcoming films. He also has Prithviraj's historical drama that features and Manushi Chillar.

The Bollywood actor recently shared a video of him post his grooming session at a salon in Mumbai. "Hi, this is Sanjay Dutt. Good to be back in the salon. Got a haircut. If you see this, this is a recent scar in my life, but I will beat it. I will be out of this cancer soon," the actor said in the video.

