Yash's KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt looks fierce and menacing as Adheera in the special birthday POSTER
Rocking Star Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. While the first part of the film won a gigantic fan base, it is being said that the second part of the film will be greater than the first chapter as it has a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Today, July 29, the Baba of the film industry, Sanjay Dutt is celebrating his 62nd birthday. To mark this occasion and welcome him to the South industry, the makers of the KGF: Chapter 2, released a new poster.
The makers took to social media and shared a new poster of Sanjay Dutt as a birthday special. In the poster, he can be seen looking extremely menacing and fierce as an antagonist. Sanjay Dutt as Adheera sports a dark look with braided hair and a mustachioed persona. He also held a big knife around his arms in all-black outfit and glasses. Sanjay Dutt portrays himself to be a powerful character in the film. Sharing the poster, Prashanth Neel wished Sanjay Dutt and wrote, "War is meant for progress, even the vultures will agree with me" - #Adheera, Happy Birthday @duttsanjay sir."
"War is meant for progress, even the vultures will agree with me" - #Adheera, Happy Birthday @duttsanjay sir.#KGFChapter2 @TheNameIsYash @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7 @excelmovies @VaaraahiCC @PrithvirajProd @DreamWarriorpic @LahariMusic pic.twitter.com/VqsuMXe6rT
— Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) July 29, 2021
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will be making his debut in the South film industry with the antagonist character of Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2. Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag and Rao Ramesh will be seen in supporting roles. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Homable Films. KGF: Chapter 2 will be released in Kannada and will be dubbed into Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages. KGF: Chapter 2 was set to be released worldwide in theatres on 16th July 2021 but has been postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus. The makers revealed that a new release date will be announced soon