Yash's KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt looks fierce and menacing as Adheera in the special birthday POSTER

Rocking Star Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. While the first part of the film won a gigantic fan base, it is being said that the second part of the film will be greater than the first chapter as it has a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt and . Today, July 29, the Baba of the film industry, Sanjay Dutt is celebrating his 62nd birthday. To mark this occasion and welcome him to the South industry, the makers of the KGF: Chapter 2, released a new poster.

The makers took to social media and shared a new poster of Sanjay Dutt as a birthday special. In the poster, he can be seen looking extremely menacing and fierce as an antagonist. Sanjay Dutt as Adheera sports a dark look with braided hair and a mustachioed persona. He also held a big knife around his arms in all-black outfit and glasses. Sanjay Dutt portrays himself to be a powerful character in the film. Sharing the poster, Prashanth Neel wished Sanjay Dutt and wrote, "War is meant for progress, even the vultures will agree with me" - #Adheera, Happy Birthday @duttsanjay sir."