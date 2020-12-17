  1. Home
KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt plants saplings on the sets of Yash starrer in Hyderabad as he resumes shoot; PICS

One can see, Sanjay Dutt, in an all-white kurta-set, along with others taking Green India Challenge on the sets of KGF 2.
Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is back on the sets of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 and the actor kickstarted the shoot recently on a positive note. Dutt planted 8 saplings on the sets of KGF:2 in Gachibowli, Hyderabad and a few photos have surfaced on social media. One can see, Sanjay Dutt, in an all-white kurta-set, along with others taking Green India Challenge. The actor, who is making his Telugu debut has recovered and beaten a disease. Post recovery, Sanjay Dutt joined the film’s team in Hyderabad and is set to complete it by December. 

Yash also joined the sets with Dutt for climax shoot and he took to Twitter to announce the same on social media. “Waves can't be stopped but you can learn to sail. After a long break. #Rocky sets sail from today (sic),” Yash had tweeted. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film has Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead while Raveena Tandon plays a cop. KGF 2 also features actors like Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag and Vasishta N Simha among others. 

Take a look at Dutt’s photos below: 

Recently, director Prashanth Neel posted a picture with stunt co-ordinator duo Anbariv as he shared an update about the film. The tweet read, "Climax it is !!!! Rocky Adheera With the deadly fight masters anbariv..... #KGFCHAPTER2." The climax will see a huge face-off between Yash and Dutt. 

KGF 2 is being bankrolled under the banner of Hombale Films.

