KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt urges fans to witness his Adheera avatar from the Yash starrer in tomorrow’s teaser

The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 shared a video of Sanjay Dutt and Srinidhi Shetty where they both revealed that teh teasr of the film will have glimpses of their lives.
It was announced by the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 that the film’s teaser will be released tomorrow as a treat on Yash’s birthday. In a promotional video for the teaser, Sanjay Dutt and the film’s leading lady Srinidhi Shetty’s video about the teaser was released by the makers today. In the video, Sanjay Dutt can be seen saying that glimpses of his avatar as Adheera will be shown in the teaser.

He said, “Hi, wish you a very very happy new year. I want you all to watch the teaser of my film KGF: Chapter 2 on YouTube channel on January 8th. Witness me as Adheeera.” Srininidhi too revealed that the teaser will show glimpse of her role in the film. She said, “The teaser of my upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2 will be released tomorrow at 10:18 am. Get ready to witness the biggest action drama, and get a sneak peek of Reena's world.”

Watch the video here:

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 has Yash as the lead actor and Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady. Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the main antagonist, while Raveena Tandon will be seen in an important role. Prakash Raj will be seen playing a crucial role in the film. KGF’s first part was a huge hit across the country and it goes without saying that fans are eagerly waiting to watch the sequel on the big screen.

