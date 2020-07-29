KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt's intense avatar as Adheera in a new poster hints at the biggest face off with Yash

After a long wait, the first look of Sanjay Dutt from his upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2 is out. The film stars Yash in the lead role and Dutt's look as Adheera has set high expectations among the moviegoers.

On Sanjay Dutt's birthday, the makers of KGF Chapter 2 have unveiled the first look of the actor as Adheera and it is sure to leave you stunned. Starring Yash in the lead role, Dutt will be seen playing a baddie and his intense look in the first look has set high expectations among the moviegoers. Director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter and surprised fans with new poster of Sanjay Dutt. He tweeted, "‘ADHEERA’ - Inspired by the brutal ways of the vikings...Happy Birthday @duttsanjay baba, thank you for being a part of #KGFCHAPTER2. Looking forward to our craziest schedule soon."

From his hairstyle to outfit and tattoos, everything about Sanjay Dutt's look is quite catchy. This is not for the first time, Dutt is playing a baddie in a film but this is one of the deadliest looks of him ever, we bet! His look is inspired by the brutal ways of Vikings, which is a series inspired by the tales of the Norsemen of early medieval Scandinavia. Well, fans can't keep calm to know what's next in stores for them. Meanwhile, the makers are looking forward to completing the final schedule of the film. Check out Sanjay Dutt's look as Adheera from Yash's KGF Chapter 2:

Happy Birthday @duttsanjay baba, thank you for being a part of #KGFCHAPTER2. Looking forward to our craziest schedule soon. #AdheeraFirstLook@VKiragandur @TheNameIsYash @SrinidhiShetty7 @bhuvangowda84 @BasrurRavi pic.twitter.com/99eZIivhii — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) July 29, 2020 The upcoming film also stars in an important role and Ravi Basrur, who composed music for KGF: Chapter 1 will take over even for the second part. KGF: Chapter 2, which will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films will release in five languages - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The second part of the hit franchise is scheduled to hit screens on October 23, 2020. Recently, during an interview, Yash revealed the makers have no plans to release KGF 2 on any OTT platform as it is meant for the audience to watch on the big screen.

