KGF: Chapter 2: Satellite rights of the Yash starrer sold for THIS whopping amount? Find Out

The latest news reports about the highly anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2 suggest that the makers have sold the satellite rights of the film for a whopping amount of Rs 120 crores. There is no official announcement made yet about the makers of the Yash starrer selling the satellite rights of the upcoming film to a channel for Rs 120 crores. The upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The film will feature the southern star Yash as the lead. The Prashanth Neel directorial is the second part of the original film KGF.

South actor Yash will be seen in a very rugged and intense look in the upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2. This film will also feature Bollywood actress . The actress is reportedly playing a key role in the Prashanth Neel directorial. The Munna Bhai MBBS actor Sanjay Dutt will be essaying the role of a villain in the Yash starrer. The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 had previously released the first look poster of Sanjay Dutt from the film.

The actor's first look is intense and dark. The latest news update about the film also suggests that the makers have started work in the music of the film. KGF: Chapter 2 will feature southern beauty, Srinidhi Shetty, as the female lead opposite Yash. The makers of the film are reportedly looking to release the film in the month of October. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to the film.

