KGF Chapter 2: Shooting of Sanjay Dutt’s portions in the Yash starrer is almost finished; Only dubbing left

Earlier this week, Sanjay Dutt took to his social media space and posted a note about taking time off from work for his health treatment. Wishes for his speedy recovery and prayers poured in from his fans and followers on social media. Recently, on the actor's birthday, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 revealed his look as Adheera in the film. KGF: Chapter 2 will have Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist. Apparently, shooting of his portions in the film is almost finished.

The film is currently under production and according to The Times Of India, only dubbing work of the actor’s portion in the film is left. A source was quoted as saying by the English Daily, "We are all praying for his recovery and wish him to be back soon. He had almost completed shooting for his portions in the film, with just a scene or two remaining. We are confident that he will be back and plan to dub for his character once he recovers".

KGF: Chapter 2 has Yash as the protagonist, while Srinidhi Shetty will be seen playing the female lead. will be seen playing a key role and it is rumoured that she will be playing late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the historical flick. Earlier in May, it was revealed by the makers that they have resumed the film’s work with music composition. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 1 was the biggest blockbuster Sandalwood film. Reportedly, he's suffering from stage 4 lung cancer.

