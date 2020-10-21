  1. Home
KGF Chapter 2: Srinidhi Shetty's appealing first look as Reena unveiled on her birthday

On Srinidhi Shetty's 28th birthday, director Prashanth Neel has revealed the first look of hers as Reena.
KGF Chapter 2: Srinidhi Shetty's appealing first look as Reena unveiled on her birthday
KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash is one of the much-anticipated Pan-India films that the audience is looking forward to. After the success of part one, the makers have geared up with the second and the shooting of the film is currently underway in Hyderabad. While KGF 2 makers are shooting for the final schedule in Hyderabad, Srinidhi Shetty's appealing first look as Reena is out. On actress' 28th birthday, director Prashanth Neel revealed the first look of hers as Reena and her role is sure to leave you asking for more. 

Prashanth Neel tweeted, "Can Love and Brutality Coexist.....? Red heartCrossed swords..Wishing our Reena, @SrinidhiShetty7 a very Happy Birthday." One can see in the first look, Srinidhi Shetty in a black saree and her intense look piques interest. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is set to join KGF: Chapter 2 team. The actor, who is undergoing treatment for Cancer, will shoot for his remaining scenes in November. 

The Bollywood actor had shared a video of him post his grooming session at a salon in Mumbai. "Hi, this is Sanjay Dutt. Good to be back in the salon. Got a haircut. If you see this, this is a recent scar in my life, but I will beat it. I will be out of this cancer soon," the actor said in the video.

Also Read: KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt gears up for his role of Adheera; Yash says, 'Nothing can stop a true warrior' 

Yash starrer also features Raveena Tandon in an important role. Prakash Raj recently joined the team in the final leg shoot of the film.

Check out Srinidhi Shetty's first look from KGF: Chapter 2: 

