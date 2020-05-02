KGF: Chapter 2 star Yash to feature in Kannada film director Narthan's next project? Find Out

News reports about Yash's next film suggest that the director is looking forward to casting the Petromax actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead.

The latest update about the KGF star Yash states that the actor could essay the lead in Kannada film director Narthan's next project. The official announcement about the film is still awaited, but there is a strong buzz that the Mufti director has finalized Yash for his upcoming film. News reports about Yash's next film suggest that the director is looking forward to casting the Petromax actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead. According to media reports, the south director met up with Yash in the month of January and gave him a narration of the script.

News reports, further add that the KGF actor loved the film's storyline and has agreed to do the film. The latest update about the south star Yash has got the fans and film audience very excited about the actor's next film. The director's film Mufti received a lot of appreciation from the critics and the audience members also praised the director for the film. The southern drama Mufti was an edge of the seat thriller, which got a thunderous response from the film audiences. The film featured Shiva Rajkumar as the lead actor. Kannada film director Narthan's next film with Yash is expected to go on floors by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the makers of the south film KGF: Chapter 2 had made an announcement about the film's release. The highly anticipated film starring Yash in the lead will release on October 23. The film will also feature Bollywood diva, in a key role.

