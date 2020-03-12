KGF Chapter 2 star Yash is speechless about daughter Ayra's summer haircut; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

KGF Chapter 2 star Yash shared an adorable picture along with daughter Ayra. Check out the picture.

The south star Yash who will be playing the lead in the upcoming KGF Chapter 2 shared an adorable picture along with daughter Ayra. The KGF Chapter 2 actor's post on Instagram had a very attention-grabbing caption. The south actor Yash's post hinted clearly that the little one, was not happy with her summer haircut and that her father was a bit speechless about it. Yash's daughter Ayra was seen in an angry expression and it seems like she does not approve of her summer haircut. Yash is seen in an expression that hints that he has no explanation for getting his daughter that summer hair.

On the work front, Yash will be seen in the highly anticipated film called KGF Chapter 2. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the south drama to hit the big screen. The film will feature Yash in an action-packed role. The much-awaited film is helmed by Prashanth Neel. The fans are very excited and are looking forward to the film. The south film KGF Chapter 2 will also feature the Bollywood actress and Munna Bhai MBBS actor Sanjay Dutt.

Check out Yash's post:

The news reports about the action flick state that the Mohra actress Raveena Tandon will be playing a key role in the Yash starrer. The Kalank actor Sanjay Dutt will be essaying a negative role in the highly anticipated film. The south film will also feature the south siren Srinidhi Shetty. The fans are eagerly waiting to watch the Yash starrer on the silver screen.

