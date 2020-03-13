KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash to hit the big screen on October 23; Read details

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

KGF Chapter 2 will hit the big screen on October 23, 2020. The announcement was made by Ritesh Sidhwani on his official Instagram account.

The highly anticipated film from the south film industry, KGF Chapter 2 will hit the big screen on October 23, 2020. The announcement was made by Ritesh Sidhwani on his official Instagram account. The fans and followers of the south actor Yash have been eagerly waiting to get an update on the south action film. The fans are finally delighted to hear the news of the film's release date. The south flick KGF Chapter 2 which will see Yash doing some high-intensity action scenes and stunts, is helmed by Prashanth Neel. The lead star of the upcoming film KGF Chapter 2, reportedly gifted the director Prashanth Neel an expensive mobile phone.

The film with Yash in the lead will also feature Bollywood actress in a key role. The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor Sanjay Dutt will be playing the villain in the Prashanth Neel directorial. The first look of the Vaastav and Khalnayak star was unveiled some time back and the fans are very curious to know more about Sanjay Dutt's character. The first look of the Agneepath star Sanjay Dutt is intriguing and has already generated a lot of curiosity in the minds of the fans. The film will star south siren, Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead.

The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting to watch the film on the silver screen. The Mohra actress Raveena Tandon was welcomed in a grand way by the film's lead actor. The director also shared a picture alongside the Andaz Apna Apna actress Raveena Tandon.

