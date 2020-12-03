KGF Chapter 2: Teaser of the Prashanth Neel directorial to be RELEASED on Yash’s birthday?

While we know that the makers have wrapped up Yash's portions for the pan Indian magnum opus, it is expected that the film's teaser will be released on Yash's birthday.

Yash, Sanjay Dutt and starrer KGF 2 is one of the highly anticipated pan Indian films in recent times. Ever since the film was announced it has been occupying the headlines from time to time. Now that we know Yash has wrapped up his portions for the film, the next thing that his fans expect to see is the film’s teaser. A strong buzz is going around saying that the teaser will be released on Yash’s birthday which falls on January 8.

Well, it goes without saying that the makers will reveal something or the other on his birthday, it would be a huge treat to the fans if they release the teaser. It was also reported sometime back that Sanjay Dutt has flown down to Hyderabad to join the sets of the film. Though there are no official updates regarding this, it is expected that the makers will release photos of Sanjay Dutt from the sets of the film.

According to media reports, the makers are eyeing to release the film on Sankranti 2021. KGF: Chapter 2 has Yash as the protagonist, while Srinidhi Shetty will be seen playing the role of the female lead. Raveena Tandon will be seen in a key role, while Sanjay Dutt will play the main antagonist. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 1 was the biggest blockbuster of Sandalwood.

Credits :Bollywoodlife

