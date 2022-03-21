KGF Chapter 2: Toofan song feat Yash sets internet ablaze & is all about Rocky; Leaves us yearning for more

The first lyrical song titled Toofan from Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is finally out and it looks every bit intense. Music by Ravi Basrur and lyrics by Shabbir Ahamad, Toofan song gives us a glimpse into Yash's character as 'Rocky bhai' in the film.

The crescendo of the lyrical musical video will clearly hit the right chord with all the fans of Yash. The energetic beats and the unbeatable rhythm of the first track from KGF 2, perfectly matches the saga of Rocky, who plays the legendary warrior and fights against all odds to emerge as a true victor.

Check out the full song below:

Check out other versions of the song below:

After the blockbuster success of KGF Chapter 1, moviegoers cannot wait to know what's in store next. Known for its immersive storyline, top-notch special effects, the second part of the hit franchise is making the right noise since its inception.

Yash has become synonymous with his on-screen persona 'Rocky'. The much-awaited sequel will witness a heavyweight ensemble star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj!

The second part, KGF Chapter 2 will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam on April 14. The much-awaited trailer be will out on March 27, 2022.

