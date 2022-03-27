KGF: Chapter 2 Trailer Out: Yash’s action, Sanjay Dutt’s avatar & Raveena’s attitude is here to break records

Ever since KGF: Chapter 2 was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of its trailer. The first look and the character posters had kept everyone on the edge of their seats and the hype created around the movie is proof enough of the fact that how much fans have been excitedly waiting for the film. Well, today after a long wait the trailer is out and as expected KGF: Chapter 2’s blazing trailer has spread like wildfire! The audience are going gaga over the amazing cinematography, explosive action and unpredictable direction that the sequel is headed for.

The fantastic screen presence of Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in the trailer have raised the expectations to another level altogether! The trailer redefines how this movie could be the biggest blockbuster of all time. Movie lovers all over are appreciating the explosive trailer for all the elements that are highlighted. A truly fiery combination of an exciting narrative, mind-blowing action sequences, peppy soundtrack and superlative performances, Chapter 1 broke all Indian cinema records and expectations. With the addition of Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon to its illustrious cast, Chapter 2 is sure to surpass earlier records scored by KGF 1.

Check out the trailer:

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, KGF: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt & Raveena Tandon to attend the trailer launch of KGF: Chapter 2