KGF: Chapter 2 trends as fans demand new update of Yash starrer on Prashanth Neel's birthday

#KGFChapter2 trend has taken social media by storm as fans are sharing poster and videos of Yash on director Prashanth Neel's birthday.
Director Prashanth Neel turns a year older today, June 2 and fans are showering him with lovely wishes on social media. Known for his blockbuster hit KGF: Chapter 1 starring Yash, the director is looking forward to set a new benchmark with the second part of the franchise. KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the biggest films of the year that audience is looking forward to. On Prashanth Neel's birthday, fans are demanding the director for a new update of Yash starrer. #KGFChapter2 trend has taken social media by storm as fans are sharing poster and videos of Yash on the director's birthday. Also, a lot of fans are curious to know if the release date of KGF 2 will change due to COVID-19 outbreak. 

One of the fans wrote, "This is the only movie after Bahubali that people are eagerly waiting for, And especially the new character Adheera. #KGFChapter2." The first poster of KGF 2 featuring Yash is doing rounds on social media as fans demand new update. Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 will hit the screens on October 23. However, there is no clarity if the makers are planning to postpone the release date. The upcoming Pan-India film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Dutt will be seen playing the role of Adheera and the first look of the actor from the film has already set high expectations. 

Check out what Twitterati have to say:

Also Read: KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel quitting Sandalwood for Jr NTR's film? Here's what he has to say 

KGF Chapter 2 also features Srinidhi Shetty in a female lead role and will release in five languages- Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, reportedly, KGF 2's satellite rights has been sold for an unbelievable amount of Rs 120 crore. With this, the film has managed to beat Baahubali 2's record. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. 

