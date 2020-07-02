  1. Home
KGF: Chapter 2: Yash and director Prashanth Neel's BTS PHOTOS make fans impatient for the film

After the success of part one, the moviegoers can't keep calm and the recent BTS photos featuring Yash and director Prashanth Neel are making fans impatient for KGF 2.
KGF: Chapter 1 starring Yash managed to win the hearts of the audience and moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to know what's in the store next. Yash's fans are eagerly waiting for KGF: Chapter 2 as the first look of the film has already set high expectations. After the success of part one, the moviegoers can't keep calm and the recent BTS photos are making fans impatient for the film. Director Prashanth Neel shared a few photos of himself with Yash on his Instagram account and wrote, "This is it...with the deadliest." In his another IG post, he wrote, "Thats happening....lets keep you guessing???????????? Rocky and Neel." 

Recently, the makers also announced that story of KGF 2 will move from Kolar gold mines to the urban cities. Well, amid lockdown, fans are curious to know if the film will get a direct digital release or should wait for the grand theatrical release. Recently, during an interview, Yash revealed that KGF 2 will release on the big screen and the team will soon gear up to complete the remaining shoot.  He said, "There is absolutely no question of releasing KGF 2 on the OTT platform. The entire film is designed as a big-screen experience. My director Prashanth Neel and I know what audiences’ expectations are," Yash said while speaking to Bollywood Hungama. 

Meanwhile, check out Prashanth Neel's BTS photos below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Whats happening....lets keep you guessing???????????? Rocky and Neel ....#kgfchapter1 #rockstars

A post shared by Prashanth Neel (@prashanthneel) on

KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles. Srinidhi Shetty will be seen in the female lead role.  The upcoming film will release in five languages - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi on October 23, 2020. 

