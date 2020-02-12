KGF Chapter 2: Yash and Raveena Tandon's swag and bossy avatar from the sets will leave you amazed

Yash shared a picture of him flaunting his swag avatar along with Raveena Tandon from the sets of their upcoming film, KGF: Chapter 2.
KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash in the lead role is one of the much-awaited Kannada films of the year. After Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon has come on board for the sequel of KGF. The makers recently surprised us by sharing about another addition to the stellar star cast. Tollywood’s famous actor Rao Ramesh has also joined the team of KGF: Chapter 2 and fans can't keep calm to know what's in the stores for us. Director Prashanth Neel welcomed Raveena and Rao Ramesh on the sets as they kick-started shooting for the film. Now, Yash has welcomed Raveena Tandon on the sets and the photo of the duo is going viral. 

Taking to Instagram, Yash shared an amazing picture of him flaunting his swag avatar along with Raveena Tandon on the sets of the film. Welcoming Raveena on the sets, Yash penned an amazing note, "Ramika Sen may not be welcome to Rocky's territory.. but Raveena Ma'am is definitely more than welcome to Yash's hometown!! It's a pleasure having you onboard ma'am !! Let's have a blast." Rocking star Yash and Srinidhi Shetty play the lead roles in the KGF 2 while Raveena will be seen in the role of a cop, who issues the death warrant.

KGF: Chapter 2 will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films. Ravi Basrur, who composed music for KGF: Chapter 1, will score music for the sequel as well. The first look of Yash from the film was released last year during the actor's birthday.

