KGF Chapter 2: Yash and Raveena Tandon's swag and bossy avatar from the sets will leave you amazed

KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash in the lead role is one of the much-awaited Kannada films of the year. After Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, has come on board for the sequel of KGF. The makers recently surprised us by sharing about another addition to the stellar star cast. Tollywood’s famous actor Rao Ramesh has also joined the team of KGF: Chapter 2 and fans can't keep calm to know what's in the stores for us. Director Prashanth Neel welcomed Raveena and Rao Ramesh on the sets as they kick-started shooting for the film. Now, Yash has welcomed Raveena Tandon on the sets and the photo of the duo is going viral.

KGF: Chapter 2 will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films. Ravi Basrur, who composed music for KGF: Chapter 1, will score music for the sequel as well. The first look of Yash from the film was released last year during the actor's birthday.

