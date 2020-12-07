  1. Home
  2. entertainment

KGF: Chapter 2: Yash and Sanjay Dutt set for the climax face off with stunt choreographers

The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 recently wrapped up the Hyderabad schedule and are set to shoot the final face-off sequence between Yash and Sanjay Dutt.
2954 reads Mumbai
KGF Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt, Yash climax KGF: Chapter 2: Yash and Sanjay Dutt set for the climax face off with stunt choreographers
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash in the lead role is one of the much-anticipated Pan-India films that audience is eagerly looking forward to. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in important roles. Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai will be seen in the female lead role while Prakash Raj is also a part of the blockbuster franchise. The makers recently wrapped up the Hyderabad schedule and are set to shoot the final face-off sequence between Yash and Sanjay Dutt. 

Sanjay Dutt and Yash will be seen in a face-off and the makers have got stunt choreographer duo Anbariv on board for the same. Anbariv, also known as Anbumani and Arivumani or Anbu and Arivu are Indian duo of action choreographers and stunt coordinators. Director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter and shared a candid picture of him with Anbariv and fans can't keep calm. KGF: Chapter 2 has taken social media by storm as moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to what's in stores for them. Neel tweeted, "Climax it is !!!! Rocky  Adheera With the deadly fight masters anbariv....#KGFCHAPTER2."

Take a look: 

Dutt plays the arch-villain Adheera in the film and will have hand-to-hand combat in the climax against lead star Yash. The KGF team is set to complete the shoot and look forward to the grand big screen release in 2021. 

Also Read: PHOTOS: Yash spotted late night at Hyderabad airport after wrapping KGF: Chapter 2 shoot 

"It’s the final leg of the shooting schedule for which Yash travelled to Hyderabad. The schedule will continue till mid-December, everyone including Yash is super excited because KGF2 as it’s been a long time in the making and now it’s so close to the finish after the long pause caused due to the pandemic," the source revealed earlier. 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt gears up for his role of Adheera; Yash says, 'Nothing can stop a true warrior'
KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt's intense avatar as Adheera in a new poster hints at the biggest face off with Yash
KGF Chapter 2: Makers of Yash starrer to release a surprise for fans on Sanjay Dutt's birthday?
KGF: Chapter 2: Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer's release date pushed to 2021?
KGF: Chapter 2: Makers of Yash starrer plan to shoot the costliest song at Hyderabad's Taj Falaknuma Palace
KGF Chapter 2: The shooting of Yash and Srinidhi Shetty starrer has been stopped following court order