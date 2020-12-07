KGF: Chapter 2: Yash and Sanjay Dutt set for the climax face off with stunt choreographers

The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 recently wrapped up the Hyderabad schedule and are set to shoot the final face-off sequence between Yash and Sanjay Dutt.

KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash in the lead role is one of the much-anticipated Pan-India films that audience is eagerly looking forward to. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and in important roles. Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai will be seen in the female lead role while Prakash Raj is also a part of the blockbuster franchise. The makers recently wrapped up the Hyderabad schedule and are set to shoot the final face-off sequence between Yash and Sanjay Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt and Yash will be seen in a face-off and the makers have got stunt choreographer duo Anbariv on board for the same. Anbariv, also known as Anbumani and Arivumani or Anbu and Arivu are Indian duo of action choreographers and stunt coordinators. Director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter and shared a candid picture of him with Anbariv and fans can't keep calm. KGF: Chapter 2 has taken social media by storm as moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to what's in stores for them. Neel tweeted, "Climax it is !!!! Rocky Adheera With the deadly fight masters anbariv....#KGFCHAPTER2."

Take a look:

Climax it is !!!!

Rocky Adheera

With the deadly fight masters anbariv.....#KGFCHAPTER2 pic.twitter.com/QiltJiGQgl — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) December 7, 2020

Dutt plays the arch-villain Adheera in the film and will have hand-to-hand combat in the climax against lead star Yash. The KGF team is set to complete the shoot and look forward to the grand big screen release in 2021.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Yash spotted late night at Hyderabad airport after wrapping KGF: Chapter 2 shoot

"It’s the final leg of the shooting schedule for which Yash travelled to Hyderabad. The schedule will continue till mid-December, everyone including Yash is super excited because KGF2 as it’s been a long time in the making and now it’s so close to the finish after the long pause caused due to the pandemic," the source revealed earlier.

