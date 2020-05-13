KGF: Chapter 2: Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer's release date pushed to 2021?

Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF: Chapter 2's release date may be pushed to 2021 because of the ongoing situation. Read on for further details.

Among the many movies which did wonders at the box office in 2018, KGF: Chapter 1 created quite an uproar among the audience for reasons that are quite obvious. As of now, everyone is waiting for its sequel eagerly. KGF: Chapter 2 has been the talk of the town ever since its inception and keeps on making headlines at gossip columns from time to time. Meanwhile, there have been a lot of speculations about the movie’s release date as of now.

As we all know, KGF: Chapter 2 is scheduled to be released on 23rd October 2020. The shooting progress of the movie was also going on at full swing until the announcement of the inevitable lockdown period in India. Right now, the production process of every movie or TV show has been put to a halt because of the unprecedented situation and the same goes for the Yash starrer too. The latest buzz is that the movie’s release date has been pushed to 2021.

Check out this poster from KGF: Chapter 2 below:

If media reports are to be believed, the makers will announce a new release date for the action-drama featuring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, , and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. The Kannada drama has been produced by Vijay Kirugandur and is directed by Prashanth Neel. It will be released in multiple languages including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Yash will be reprising his role as Raja Krishnappa Bairya aka Rocky in KGF: Chapter 2. Moreover, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt will be portraying the role of the main antagonist Adheera.

