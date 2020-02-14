KGF Chapter 2: Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer's teaser to release on THIS date? Find Out

While we are waiting to have a glimpse of Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2, the makers have now revealed that the trailer will be released on February 21.

Yash’s KGF Chapter 1 made him a pan-Indian superstar. Since fans have been waiting with bated breath regarding inputs on the sequel, KGF Chapter 2. Earlier, the teaser was supposed to release on January 8, on Yash’s birthday; however, the same was postponed. Now, as per the latest updates, the teaser is expected to release on February 21, 2020 a week from now. Well, fans can’t seem to contain their excitement to say the least. Needless to say, KGF Chapter 2 is getting bigger and better with names like Sanjay Dutt and joining the team.

While Dutt is playing the antagonist Adheera, Tandon is rumoured to be playing late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 1 had made Rs 200 crore worldwide and Rs 100 crore in Karnataka alone, becoming the first Sandalwood movie to do so. It set the precedent for films like Darshan’s Kurukshetra to join the Rs 100 crore club. KGF 1 did well in the Hindi market also and literally drubbed ’s Zero at the box office. KGF sees Srinidhi Shetty playing the lead.

There’s also speculation that the climax of KGF Chapter 2 will see a fight between the leading protagonists – Yash and Dutt. Reportedly, Yash is honing his physique for the same. The fight sequence is said to be choreographed by an international stunt director. KGF 2 is eyeing a 2020 October release in multiple languages. Well, we can say that we can’t wait for Rocky Bhai to enthral us on the big screen, one more time.

In this scorching heat of Karnataka.. let us take u to an even hotter place this weekend NARACHI.. watch KGF Chapter 1... premieres on Etv colors today!! See u there at 7pm pic.twitter.com/b7MvGSYYEy — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) March 30, 2019

