KGF Chapter 2: Yash and team treat director Prashanth Neel with a surprise on his birthday; WATCH

Prashanth Neel turns a year older today and his Yash starrer KGF team has surprised him with an emotional video.

Prashanth Neel is the director with a vision and his incredible work in Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1 has proved it. Today, on June 4, Prashanth Neel turns a year older and his team has surprised him with an emotional yet beautiful video. The makers of KGF have released a video that showcases the massive director bringing out the best with his team on the sets. The video starts with Yash's voiceover from his throwback speech, "Prashanth Neel, I would want him to direct a Hollywood film and that's my dream. He has got that potential and he will be remembered in the Indian Cinema forever. KGF is just a beginning guys."

He further says, "He is yet to explore himself and his talent and I think KGF will show what he is capable of." KGF team has left no stone unturned to treat Prashanth on his birthday in the best way possible. ''From the soil of Karnataka to the scale of Indian Cinema, he paved a new path fr aspiring directors," reads a message in the video. Sharing the video, Hombale Films wrote, "A man of few words but a captain who takes his team along to heights..Wishing our dearest @prashanth_neel a very Happy Birthday..Can’t wait to celebrate #KGFChapter2 #Salaar on the big screen."

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Also Read: Jr NTR 'can't wait to join forces' as he wishes KGF director Prashanth Neel on his birthday

Meanwhile, the audience is eagerly looking forward to KGF: Chapter 2. A sequel to the 2018 film blockbuster K.G.F: Chapter 1, the film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj and lead roles.

Meanwhile, Neel has Prabhas starrer Salaar and Jr NTR starrer untitled film called NTR31.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×