KGF: Chapter 2: Yash's swagger remains on top as he begins promotions, Srinidhi Shetty aces casual look; PICS

Yash's much-awaited and anticipated upcoming film, KGF: Chapter 2 is gearing up for the grand release on April 14, and the promotions have begun. Yash and his team have begun promotions for the film today. Yash and Srinidhi Shetty posed for paps on the first day of promotions. The actor oozes swag in his casual attire, signature beard and manbun.

These promotional pics have left fans excited for the film and the countdown for the release has begun on social media. The makers have also shared a few pics of Yash along with a team from the charted flightAudiences can't wait to witness Rocky Bhai on stage as he is returning after 5 years.

Check out pics here:

Last week, the trailer launch event took place in Bengaluru. The trailer shows the epic saga of Rocky Bhai with the addition of Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Adheera. The film also features, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in important roles. KGF: Chapter 2 is a period action film, written and directed by Prashanth Neel. The film, which is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, will release in theatres on April 14, 2022, clashing at the box office with Thalapathy Vijay's Beast.

Ahead of the grand release, KGF: Chapter 2 was sent to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film received a UA certificate. According to the certificate, the film's runtime is 168 minutes (2 hours and 48 minutes).

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Srinidhi Shetty was anxious, in pressure after KGF 1; Recalls her first day with Yash on sets