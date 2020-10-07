  1. Home
KGF Chapter 2: Yash to join final leg of shoot from tomorrow; Makers proceed towards the release

Yash will join KGF: Chapter 2 team tomorrow and we can't keep calm to catch a glimpse of the actor.
Yash to join KGF:Chapter 2 final leg shoot KGF Chapter 2: Yash to join final leg of shoot from tomorrow; Makers proceed towards the release
KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash is one of the much-anticipated Pan-India films that audience is eagerly looking forward to. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and since the first part was a huge hit, moviegoers are eagerly waiting to know what's in stores for them. The makers of KGF 2 resumed shoot last month and according to the latest update, Yash is set to join the team for the final leg of shoot from tomorrow. Yes, the makers are planning to wrap up the shoot this month and proceed towards the release. Finally, Yash will join the team tomorrow and we can't keep calm to catch a glimpse of the actor. 

KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Prakash Raj, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in important roles. Meanwhile, director Prashanth, last month welcomed Prakash Raj onboard as he kick-started the shooting of KGF: Chapter 2. The director wrote, "Welcome on board @prakashraaj sir. We resume shoot finally for #KGFCHAPTER2...Thank you everyone for all the love and excitement towards the movie. Wish us all the luck." 

Prakash Raj also tweeted, "Start Camera..Action... BACK TO WORK.."

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt, who is set to play Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2, is currently on break as he is taking treatment for lung cancer.  Dutt will have a face-off with lead actor Yash in the climax and it is said to be one of the highlights in the film. Srinidhi Shetty, who was also a part of Chapter 2,  plays the female lead role in the sequel as well. 

