KGF Chapter 2: Yash to join the final leg of shooting schedule soon; Makers to wrap up the film in December

Yash will be flying to Hyderabad tomorrow to join the sets of the film, which is directed by Prashanth Neel. The makers are planning to wrap up the shooting schedule in mid-December.

We all know that Yash is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming pan Indian film KGF: Chapter 2. Photos of the actor from the sets of the film were also shared by the makers on social media. Now, it has been revealed that Yash is all set to join the final shooting schedule of the film and he will travel to Hyderabad tomorrow to join the sets. It is also revealed that the shooting of the final schedule will go on till mid-December, after which it will be wrapped up.

"It’s the final leg of the shooting schedule for which Yash will travel to Hyderabad tomorrow. The schedule will continue till mid-December, everyone including Yash is super excited because KGF2 as it’s been a long time in the making and now it’s so close to the finish after the long pause caused due to the pandemic,” said the sources. It was also reported sometimes back that Sanjay Dutt will join the sets to finish his remaining few portions for the film.

According to media reports, the makers are eying to release the film on Sankranti 2021. KGF: Chapter 2 has Yash as the protagonist, while Srinidhi Shetty will be seen playing the role of the female lead. will be seen in a key role, while Sanjay Dutt will play the main antagonist. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 1 was the biggest blockbuster in Sandalwood.

