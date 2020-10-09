KGF Chapter 2: Yash looks dapper in THIS latest BTS photo from the sets as he resumes the shoot

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is the second Kannada film to resume the shoot amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic after Kichcha Sudeep's Phantom.

Yash has finally joined the team of his upcoming film, KGF: Chapter 2. After 7 months, Yash is back in action as he resumes shooting of the much-awaited Pan-Indian film, KGF 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, and Prakash Raj in important roles. Well, moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's next in stores for them. Meanwhile, Yash, who will be seen back in the role of Rocky, took to Twitter as he resumed shooting of the highly-awaited sequel. "Waves can’t be stopped but you can learn to sail. After a long break. #Rocky sets sail from today (sic)," Yash tweeted.

Now, another BTS picture of Yash from the sets is doing rounds on social media. One can see in the picture, the Kannada superstar looks dapper in formal attire with director Prashanth in the frame as he guides him for a scene. The team is looking forward to completing the final leg of the film's shoot in Hyderabad and Bengaluru in a month. KGF: Chapter 2 is the second Kannada film to resume the shoot amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic after Kichcha Sudeep's Phantom.

In an interview with Cinema Express, executive producer Karthik Gowda had said, "We will be instituting strict guidelines on the sets, and we will have all the technicians temporarily camped at a nearby hotel, and will not be allowed to venture out until the schedule gets completed."

KGF 2 will release on the big screen and the makers of Yash starrer are leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand sequel. How excited are you for the film? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

