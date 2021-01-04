  1. Home
  2. entertainment

KGF: Chapter 2: Yash looks intense in the new unseen still; Fans go berserk ahead of the teaser launch

Ahead of the big day, director Prashanth Neel has shared a new still from the film featuring Yash in an intense look.
5416 reads Mumbai Updated: January 4, 2021 11:25 am
Yash,KGF: Chapter 2,SouthKGF: Chapter 2: Yash looks intense in the new unseen still; Fans go berserk ahead of the teaser launch
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The countdown for KGF: Chapter 2's first teaser has begun and moviegoers can't keep calm. The makers are all set to release the first teaser of the film on Yash's birthday, January 8. Ahead of the big day, director Prashanth Neel has shared a new still from the film featuring Yash. Taking to twitter, he wrote, "The countdown to the opening of the empire door begins now! #KGFChapter2TeaserOnJan8 at 10:18 AM." Fans can't keep calm and have taken social media by storm yet again as they get excited for KGF: Chapter 2 teaser. 

KGF: Chapter 2 teaser will be out on Yash's birthday, January 8 at 10:18 AM. Earlier, sharing about the film's wrap up, director Prashanth had tweeted, "Nothing short of a crazy, exhausting and fulfilling shoot…The best team hands down!!!!@duttsanjay sir a true warrior in real life @TheNameIsYasha treat to work with as always…An end to the climax shoot…Can’t wait for the world to see #KGFChapter2 only on the big screen." 

Take a look below:





KGF: Chapter 2 will release this year in all the 5 languages. Produced by Hombale Films, the Pan-India project also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and Srinidhi Shetty. After the success of Chapter 1, moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's next in store for them. Earlier, during an interview, Yash revealed that sequel to the blockbuster will be bigger, better and like never before. 

Also Read: KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt plants saplings on the sets of Yash starrer in Hyderabad as he resumes shoot; PICS  

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
KGF Chapter 2: Yash to join the final leg of shooting schedule soon; Makers to wrap up the film in December
KGF Chapter 2: Yash to join final leg of shoot from tomorrow; Makers proceed towards the release
KGF Chapter 2: Prakash Raj joins the filming of Yash starrer; Shares BTS photos from the sets
Yash’s KGK Chapter 2: Director shares photo from location as the makers resume with the shooting
KGF: Chapter 2: Yash and director Prashanth Neel's BTS PHOTOS make fans impatient for the film
KGF: Chapter 2: Yash makes a big revelation on the film's theatrical release