KGF: Chapter 2: Yash makes a big revelation on the film's theatrical release

KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash is one of the biggest films to release this year. After the success of part one, the moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to what's in the stores next. Director Prashanth Neel, the makers wrapped up the major part of the shoot before lockdown and are looking forward to finished the rest. Recently, the makers also announced that the story of KGF 2 will move from Kolar gold mines to the urban cities. Well, amid lockdown, Yash's fans are curious to know if the film will get a direct digital release or should wait for the grand theatrical release. Well, Yash has finally made a big revelation on the same and yes, moviegoers can rejoice.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Yash revealed that the film has been shot on a larger scale and that audience should enjoy it on the big screen. He said, "There is absolutely no question of releasing KGF 2 on the OTT platform. The entire film is designed as a big-screen experience. My director Prashanth Neel and I know what audiences’ expectations are. They want everything to be much larger much more lavish than in the first film. I can’t let down my fans. Never." Well, the situation in the country due to coronavirus pandemic is worse. It brought the film industry to a standstill and many big films including Amitabh Bachchan Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo, the Jyothika starrer PonMagal Vandhal were released on OTT platform.

Talking about KGF: Chapter 2, the Yash starrer also stars Sanjay Dutt and in the lead roles. Srinidhi Shetty will be seen in the female lead role. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and well, as promised by Yash, fans can wait for a bigger and better cinematic experience. KGF 2 will release in five languages - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi on October 23, 2020.

Reportedly, nearly 10 days shoot is left and the team is looking forward to completing it soon. The team has already started working on music and editing.

