  1. Home
  2. entertainment

KGF Chapter 2: Yash resumes shooting for the film after 6 months in Bengaluru; PHOTO goes viral

A new photo of Yash along with his co-star Malavika Avinash has gone viral. Malavika plays the role of a journalist in KGF: Chapter 2.
24620 reads Mumbai
KGF Chapter 2: Yash resumes shooting for the film after 6 months in Bengaluru; PHOTO goes viralKGF Chapter 2: Yash resumes shooting for the film after 6 months in Bengaluru; PHOTO goes viral

Netizens cheer and can't keep calm as Kannada star Yash resumes shooting for his much-anticipated film, KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the team of Yash's KGF 2 is back on the sets in Bangalore and are looking forward to completing the shooting for the film soon. The makers are almost on the verge of completion and will release the film only when the cinema halls reopen. Meanwhile, a new photo of the actor along with his co-star Malavika Avinash has gone viral. Malavika, who plays the role of a journalist in the film took to Twitter and shared the news of shooting for the film today. She wrote, "After 6 full months...the COVID break is broken...Shooting today! Feels like a rebirth! Guess which film???!!!." 

The photo has gone viral on Twitter and with this, #KGFChapter2 has become one of the top trends. One of the Twitter users writes, "KGF 2 shooting resumed post lockdown in Bengaluru. Fans eagerly waiting for release. Monster   Rocky bhai says “May I come in...” #KGFChapter2." Not only his fans down South, but even from North are tweeting for Yash as they can't wait to know what's in stores for them after the success of KGF: Chapter 1. 

Check out Tweets below: 



KGF also stars Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in important roles. Dutt is currently on break as he is taking treatment for lung cancer. The first look of the actor as Adheera was released on his birthday and it has already set high expectations. 

Sharing the look on Twitter, the director tweeted, "ADHEERA’ - Inspired by the brutal ways of the vikings...Happy Birthday @duttsanjay baba, thank you for being a part of #KGFCHAPTER2. Looking forward to our craziest schedule soon." 

“The character of Adheera in KGF is very powerful. If you have seen Avengers, you know how powerful Thanos is. Adheera is as powerful as him,” Sanjay Dutt had revealed earlier.

Meanwhile, Yash recently confirmed that the film will have a grand Pan-India release in cinema halls and not on any OTT platform. 

Also Read: Vanitha Vijayakumar's feud with her father to her third marriage; 5 Times Bigg Boss Tamil fame hit headlines 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement