KGF Chapter 2: Yash resumes shooting for the film after 6 months in Bengaluru; PHOTO goes viral

A new photo of Yash along with his co-star Malavika Avinash has gone viral. Malavika plays the role of a journalist in KGF: Chapter 2.

Netizens cheer and can't keep calm as Kannada star Yash resumes shooting for his much-anticipated film, KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the team of Yash's KGF 2 is back on the sets in Bangalore and are looking forward to completing the shooting for the film soon. The makers are almost on the verge of completion and will release the film only when the cinema halls reopen. Meanwhile, a new photo of the actor along with his co-star Malavika Avinash has gone viral. Malavika, who plays the role of a journalist in the film took to Twitter and shared the news of shooting for the film today. She wrote, "After 6 full months...the COVID break is broken...Shooting today! Feels like a rebirth! Guess which film???!!!."

The photo has gone viral on Twitter and with this, #KGFChapter2 has become one of the top trends. One of the Twitter users writes, "KGF 2 shooting resumed post lockdown in Bengaluru. Fans eagerly waiting for release. Monster Rocky bhai says “May I come in...” #KGFChapter2." Not only his fans down South, but even from North are tweeting for Yash as they can't wait to know what's in stores for them after the success of KGF: Chapter 1.

Check out Tweets below:

After 6 full months...the COVID break is broken...Shooting today! Feels like a rebirth! Guess which film???!!! pic.twitter.com/nHRiiIejMX — Malavika Avinash (@MalavikaBJP) August 26, 2020

KGF also stars and Sanjay Dutt in important roles. Dutt is currently on break as he is taking treatment for lung cancer. The first look of the actor as Adheera was released on his birthday and it has already set high expectations.

Sharing the look on Twitter, the director tweeted, "ADHEERA’ - Inspired by the brutal ways of the vikings...Happy Birthday @duttsanjay baba, thank you for being a part of #KGFCHAPTER2. Looking forward to our craziest schedule soon."

“The character of Adheera in KGF is very powerful. If you have seen Avengers, you know how powerful Thanos is. Adheera is as powerful as him,” Sanjay Dutt had revealed earlier.

Meanwhile, Yash recently confirmed that the film will have a grand Pan-India release in cinema halls and not on any OTT platform.

