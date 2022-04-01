KGF 2 Promotions: Yash looks suave in causals & ankle boots; Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi don prints

As fans await the release of KGF Chapter 2, the lead cast including Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon has reached Delhi to promote the film. Yash looked dapper in a casual ensemble and ankle boots, while Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty opted for printed attires. The KGF team looked all decked up as they kickstarted the film's promotions.

The makers also recently released the trailer of this highly talked about movie. Audiences were all praises for the explosive action sequences. The trailer included all the elements of a masala entertainer.



KGF Chapter 1 broke all records at the box office and became the most significant venture in Yash's career. Now the sequel has Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon over and above the previous cast. Naturally, the expectations from KGF: Chapter 2 are sky-high.

In terms of the storyline also, the venture is highly awaited. After killing Garuda, Rocky helps people struggling by fighting for them.

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, this action drama will be released nationwide on April 14 in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner, this film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

Bhuvan Gowda is the film's cinematographer, Ujwal Kulkarni is the editor and Ravi Basrur is the music composer.

