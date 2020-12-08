KGF Chapter 2: Yash shares his intense PHOTO as the film reaches final leg of shooting schedule

Taking to his Twitter space, Yash shared a photo, where he is seen posing an intense look and he revealed that the final shooting schedule of the film has started.

Recent media reports suggested that the makers of Yash’s upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2 are shooting at a brisk pace, while some reports suggested that Sanjay Dutt, who will be seen playing the main antagonist in the film has also joined the sets of the film. Now, Yash has shared an intense photo of himself on his social media space, revealing that the makers have stated the final leg of shooting schedule.

Sharing the photo, Yash wrote, “They say, All good things come to an end… it may be the last schedule of KGF but the VILLAIN stays on... forever!! PS: An exclusive still from the movie KGF, for all my dear fans, captured by our DOP Bhuvan Gowda”. As soon as the photo came up online, fans of Yash took to the comments section and expressed their excitement to watch the film on the big screens.

See his post here:

They say, All good things come to an end.. it may be the last schedule of KGF but the VILLAIN stays on... forever!! P.S : An exclusive still from the movie KGF, for all my dear fans, captured by our DOP Bhuvan Gowda pic.twitter.com/rCq9jseFY5 — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) December 7, 2020

Also Read: Inside Photos: Ram Charan and Allu Arjun pose together for selfies at Niharika Konidela’s Sangeet night

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 has Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady and it has Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist, while will be seen in an important role. Prakash Raj recently joined the team in the final leg shoot of the film. The film’s first part was a huge hit across the country and it goes without saying that fans are eagerly waiting to watch the sequel on the big screens. Some reports suggest that the film will release on Sankranti 2021.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×