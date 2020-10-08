KGF Chapter 2: Yash shares a photo as he resumes shoot; Says 'Rocky sets sail from today'

The makers resumed the shoot last month and now, Yash has joined KGF: Chapter 2 team.

Yash has finally resumed shooting of his much-anticipated Pan-India film, KGF: Chapter 2. The film has been the talk of the town since a very long time. The makers resumed the shoot last month and now, Yash has joined the team. Sharing about the same, Yash wrote, "Waves can't be stopped but you can learn to sail..After a long break, Rocky sets sail from today." One can see in the photo, the Sandalwood superstar looks dashing as ever in a formal look and fans can't keep calm as he begins shooting for KGF 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt and in important roles. Prakash Raj recently joined the team in the final leg shoot of the film.

Sharing about the same, the director had tweeted, "Welcome on board @prakashraaj sir. We resume shooting finally for #KGFCHAPTER2...Thank you everyone for all the love and excitement towards the movie. Wish us all the luck." Meanwhile, as revealed by Yash, the upcoming film will release directly in cinema halls and not only any OTT platform. The actor said this action-drama is worth big screen experience and that they have no plans to release on OTT platform.

KGF: Chapter 1 was a huge hit and managed to set the box office on fire. The Pan-India film, which released in 2018, not only received good response down South but also earned pretty well in the Hindi market.

Dutt is currently on break as he is getting treatment for lung cancer. Srinidhi Shetty, who was a part of Chapter 1, also plays the female lead role in the sequel.

