KGF Chapter 2: Yash shoots at a royal location that's said to be as an extension of Rocky's palace; SEE PHOTOS

KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash is one of the much-anticipated Pan-India films that the audience is looking forward to. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, , Prakash Raj and Srinidhi Shetty in important roles. KGF 2 is scheduled to release this year in July and there is too much excitement among the moviegoers to know what's next in store for us. Meanwhile, a few photos from inside Taj Falaknuma Palace have surfaced on social media. Reportedly, the makers have shot a few scenes and a song at one of the secret palaces over there. The team shot there for 3 days in February and is said to be an extension for Rocky's palace.

A fan account with the name Sed Govimde shared a few photos of the palace and wrote, "KGF team has shot a song for C2 in Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad. This below pic is from one of the secret places of the palace. Team has shot this for around 3 days from 24 Feb 2020. There are all chances of being used this location as extension for Rocky's palace." Meanwhile, there are reports that Yash, who was supposed to lend his own voice for the film's Hindi version, has backed out. Instead, dubbing artist Sanket Mhatre will be giving his voice to Yash’s Rocky character in KGF Chapter 2.

KGF team has shot a song for C2 in Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad. This below pic is from one of the secret places of the palace. Team has shot this for around 3 days from 24 Feb 2020. There are all chances of being used this location as extension for Rocky's palace#KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/KQnMjrLnDI — Sed Govimde (@SedGovimde) May 3, 2021

KGF: Chapter 2, a sequel to KGF: Chapter 1 is expected to be bigger and better. The action-period film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. The film score has been composed by Ravi Basrur.

Meanwhile, after the first teaser release, the film hit the headlines for the wrong reason as the makers failed to display the anti-smoking warning message, particularly in the sequences that involved Yash smoking. The Karnataka State Anti-Tobacco Cell had sent a notice to actor Yash, producer Vijay Kiragandur and filmmaker Prashanth Neel.

