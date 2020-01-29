KGF: Chapter 2: Yash starrer is in the final shooting schedule; Check details

Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 is reportedly in the final shooting stage. Post wrap up in Mysuru, the makers will start shooting in Hyderabad Ramoji City.

The 2018 blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1, was a huge hit and it will be safe to say that the movie took the entire nation by storm. The film also introduced to us the Kannada superstar, Yash. KGF: Chapter 1 was dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi and it turned to become the highest-grossing film in the Sandalwood film industry. Now, director Prashanth Neel and his team are busy with the shooting of the film’s sequel, KGF: Chapter 2.

The makers announced earlier that the film will come out as a grand summer treat, and now, grapevine has that the film is in the final shooting schedule, and portions of Yash and Srinidhi Shetty, who is the female lead, are being shot in Mysuru. Media reports also suggest that the final few scenes after the last schedule will be shot in Hyderabad Ramoji Film City.

The film is being produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films. KGF 2 will see Yash reprising his role as Raja Krishnappa Bairya – Rocky, and he will be seen romancing Srinidhi Shetty on-screen. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is also on board for the sequel. Ravi Basrur, who composed music for KGF: Chapter 1, will score music for the sequel as well. The film’s firstlook was revealed on December 21, 2019, and the makers are yet to reveal the film’s teaser.

KGF has brought me closer to a lot of people now. Had a wonderful experience while visiting the theatres in Tirupathi for #KGF! I am overwhelmed by all the love and support from the people there. Truly honoured by the response pic.twitter.com/CiWdTcrBOz — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) December 26, 2018

Credits :Galatta Media

